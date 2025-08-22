Chandigarh [India], August 22 (ANI): Punjab Assembly Speaker S. Kultar Singh Sandhwan expressed grief over the untimely demise of renowned Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Bhalla.

The speaker shared a picture of Jaswinder Bhalla with Bal Mukand Sharma, his wife Gurpreet Kaur Sandhwan and daughter Sophia Kulreet Kaur at his house, Chandigarh.

"Jaswinder Bhalla, a great comedian who spread the fragrance of laughter through his art, has been silenced forever. Jaswinder Bhalla not only made people laugh through comedy and used the skill of words to eliminate social evils, but also contributed to the prosperity of the farming profession through Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana. He will always live in the hearts of us and his fans. We will always be grateful for his art," he said.

Speaker Sandhwan said that he is deeply saddened to hear the news of his passing away and he prays to God to grant peace to the departed soul.

"Almighty may give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss in this hour of distress," he said.

The Punjabi film industry has lost one of its most beloved comedians and actors, Jaswinder Bhalla, who passed away in Mohali on Friday morning at the age of 65.

Soon after the news of his passing broke, several political leaders and public figures expressed grief over his sudden death.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann shared that Bhalla's "sudden departure" had left him deeply saddened.

He wrote on X, "The sudden departure of Jaswinder Bhalla Ji from this world is extremely sorrowful. The heart is saddened by the silence of the jingle of Chhankatian. May Waheguru grant him a place at His feet. Chacha Chatra will always reside in our hearts." (ANI)

