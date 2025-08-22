Hyderabad, August 22: In a tragic incident, a class 9 student died by suicide after his parents scolded him for playing PUBG and took away his phone in Telangana's Nirmal district. The 13-year-old boy was found hanging at his home on Wednesday, August 20. A case has been registered, and the police have launched an investigation.

According to the Siasat Daily report, the deceased boy was identified as Beti Rishendra. The minor boy was so engrossed with the game that he used to play it for 10 hours a day. He even refused to go to school, saying that he did not get enough time to play 'PUBG' with classes. His parents tried everything to end his addiction. They even took him to a psychiatrist and a neurosurgeon for counselling. But the boy remained defiant. PUBG Addiction Claims Life in Patna: Man Dies by Suicide After Wife Objects to Online Gaming Habit in Bihar.

“We took him to Hyderabad for an MRI scan and consulted Dr Bangaru Sudheer, a Neuro Psychiatrist in Nirmal. Rishendra was counselled by the doctor, who asked him to reduce the playing time from 10 hours to 2 hours,” the boy’s father told the media. Frustrated, they took away their son's phone three days ago.

Unable to cope without playing the game, the boy took the extreme step in his room. According to the father, he was not at home at the time when the incident happened, and the mother was downstairs. As per the report, the Telangana Police have registered a case of suicide under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanahita (BNSS). Online Gaming Bill 2025 To Make India a Hub for Innovation and Creativity, Says PM Narendra Modi.

The incident comes as Indian Parliament passed Online Gaming Bill 2025. The Bill bans all online games played with money, in a bid to curb addiction, money laundering, suicides and financial fraud linked to such platforms.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 080-46110007; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 8322252525.

