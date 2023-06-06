Bathinda (Punjab) [India], June 6 (ANI): A flag march conducted by the Bathinda Police on the occasion of the 39th anniversary of Operation Blue Star.

Gulneet Singh Khurana, Senior Superintendent of Police, Bhatinda said, "Police are constantly on vigil. The police have also received a letter threatening a bomb blast at Bathinda on June 7 which is why the police have increased their vigilance in the crowded areas."

Also Read | Delhi-AIIMS Malware Attack: Thwarted Ransomware Attack on E-Hospital Services, No Data Breach, Says Hospital.

Earlier in the day, pro-Khalistan slogans were raised by some people at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. They were carrying posters of slain separatist leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

The Congress launched Operation Blue Star between June 1-6, 1984. It was commanded by the Indian Army to remove separatists who were in hiding at the Golden Temple at Amritsar.

Also Read | Malware Attack on Delhi-AIIMS Thwarted, Threat to E-Hospital Services Neutralised Through Cyber-Security Systems.

The Indian military entered the premises of the temple to drive out the Sikh extremist religious leader, Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and his armed followers.

The operation was ordered by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, primarily to take control of the Harmandir Sahib Complex in Amritsar (popularly known as the Golden Temple) where Bhindranwale supporters had stashed a large number of arms.

The operation was heavily criticised by many Sikhs. Months later, PM Gandhi was assassinated by two of her Sikh bodyguards for permitting the operation.

Earlier, security was beefed up at the Golden Temple and across Amritsar on Operation Blue Star anniversary. DCP (Law and order) Parminder Singh Bhandal said that police in civil dress have also been deployed.

He said the city has been sealed to prevent any untoward incident, adding that adequate police personnel has been posted at various spots in the city. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)