New Delhi, June 6: A malware attack was detected at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Tuesday but the threat was neutralised by the deployed cyber-security systems at the institute, authorities said.

"A malware attack was detected at 1450 hrs today by the cyber-security systems deployed in AIIMS, New Delhi. The attempt was successfully thwarted, and the threat was neutralised by the deployed cyber-security systems. The e-Hospital services remain to be fully secure and are functioning normally," the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said. Delhi-AIIMS Malware Attack: Thwarted Ransomware Attack on E-Hospital Services, No Data Breach, Says Hospital.

As rumours of a possible cyber attack began to spread, Minister of State for Electronics and Information and Technology Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar took to Twitter to clarify that there was no cyber incident or breach.

"http://E-Hospital.aiims.edu is an internal application not available for internet users. Someone may have tried accessing this portal and alert generated due to security layer used by AIIMS. Same person may have taken a screenshot of error msg and circulated it," he tweeted. AIIMS Cyber Attack: All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi Thwarts Malware Attack.

"There is no cyber incident or breach. Error msgs have also been rectified now," he added. The premier medical institute had come under a cyber attack last year where its servers were affected for many days.

