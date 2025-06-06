BSF with seized drone and heroin packet from the Amritsar border. (Photo/ANI)

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], June 6 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone and a heroin packet from the Amritsar border in two separate recoveries, the BSF said in a press release on Friday.

"On Thursday, in the evening hours, a search operation by BSF troops led to the recovery of one DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone in damaged condition from a farming field adjacent to Rattankhurd village. This morning, acting on a specific input, the BSF troops successfully recovered one packet of suspected heroin with a gross weight of 531 grams from a farming field adjacent to Balve Dariya village in Amritsar," the BSF said in a press release.

The narcotics were wrapped with yellow adhesive tape, and an iron ring was also found attached to the packet.

The BSF said that keen observation and swift action of BSF troops successfully seized this narcotics packet and rogue drone launched by Pakistani smugglers from across the border.

Earlier on June 1, in a series of coordinated operations on Sunday, the Border Security Force (BSF), in collaboration with Punjab Police, conducted multiple raids across Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts, officials said.

During the operation, security forces recovered 4 DJI Mavic 3 Classic drones (2 damaged), and 2 heroin packets (1.017 kg), the BSF said in a post on X.

The recoveries were made from Ratankhurd and Dhanoe Khurd villages in the Amritsar district and Khemkaran and Dal villages in Tarn Taran. The operation was based on intelligence and local inputs, the BSF added.

On the same day, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police dismantled a terror and extortion module associated with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operative Jeevan Fauji. Two key associates, Karajpreet Singh from Verowal, Tarn Taran, and Gurlal Singh alias Harman from Goindwal Sahib, Tarn Taran, have been arrested. (ANI)

