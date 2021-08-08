Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 8 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday announced a special cash reward of Rs 2 crore for athlete Neeraj Chopra for winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

"In recognition of the stupendous achievement of Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who has won India's first-ever Olympic Gold medal in Athletics, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has announced a special cash reward of Rs 2 crore for his award-winning 87.58 metres javelin throw in Tokyo," an official release said.

The Chief Minister said it was a proud moment for India and all Punjabis, since the family of Neeraj Chopra, a serving soldier of the Indian Army, traces its roots to Punjab.

Neeraj Chopra practised most of the time at NIS Patiala. He had earlier won a gold medal in Asian Games and Commonwealth Games in 2018 and was the current National Record Holder with 88.07 Metres throw, the statement said.

He had also won a gold medal in Junior World Championship and set U 20 World Record with 86.48 metres throw.

"It is the second Gold Medal by an Indian in the individual category of the Olympic Games after Abhinav Bindra, hailing from Punjab, won the gold medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics," the statement added.

Neeraj Chopra studied at DAV College Chandigarh and joined the Indian army in 2016.

He created history on Saturday as he became the first athlete from the country to win a gold in a track and field event in the Olympics. He threw a distance of 87.58m to pick the gold at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. (ANI)

