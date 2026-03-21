New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday accepted state Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar's resignation, following the political uproar triggered by a controversy involving a man named Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, District Manager, Warehouse Corporation, Amritsar, who was allegedly tortured by Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, due to which he committed suicide.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the CM has directed the Chief Secretary to conduct an impartial inquiry into the matter and has asserted that "no negligence of any kind will be tolerated".

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Doctor’s Wife Charred to Death as Moving Car Catches Fire on Sagar-Damoh Highway.

The Minister tendered his resignation after the controversy garnered negative attention, and several leaders demanded action.

Bikram Singh Majitha, General Secretary, Shiromani Akali Dal, in a lengthy post on X, provided details on the alleged incident and asked the state government to conduct a fair, independent probe, including a CBI investigation, and provide justice to the victim.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Vision Saturday Lottery Result of March 21 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

He wrote that Randhawa, before taking his life, allegedly accused Bhullar of forcing him to accept a Rs 10 lakh bribe to award a tender to the minister's aide. However, after Randhawa chose a legitimate bidder, he was allegedly called to the minister's place, assaulted, and attempts were made to record a video of him.

"Raises serious questions on Laljit Singh Bhullar and the conduct of those in power. Accountability questions now extend to Chief Minister @BhagwantMann and @AamAadmiParty leadership including @ArvindKejriwal. Urgent need to secure and preserve his phone, which may contain crucial evidence. Calls for a fair, independent probe, including a CBI investigation, and justice for the victim," he wrote in the post.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)