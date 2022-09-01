Chandigarh, Sep 1 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said his government has decided to appoint chief minister's field officers as nodal officers for NRIs to ensure redressal of their grievances in a time-bound manner.

Mann said after the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, 23 posts of chief minister's field officers were created after abolishing an equal number of posts of assistant commissioner (grievances).

The move was aimed at ensuring that grievances of residents of the state were redressed at the district level by providing a well-structured and empowered grievance redressal system to them.

In a statement, Mann said the state government has now decided to appoint these officers as nodal officers for non-resident Indians to ensure redressal of their grievances.

These officers will be effectively able to coordinate across departments and districts, besides having a direct communication with the chief minister's office.

He expressed hope that the initiative of the state government will prove to be a boon for Punjabis settled abroad.

Mann said NRIs will get a single point contact to get all their problems resolved in a smooth and hassle-free manner and emphasised that the aim is to ensure quick disposal of services to NRIs.

