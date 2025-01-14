Amritsar, Jan 14 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced to set up a state-of-the-art Surjit Patar Centre for Ethical Artificial Intelligence at the Guru Nanak Dev University here.

Chairing a function to mark the birth anniversary of eminent poet-writer Surjit Patar, who passed away in May last year, Mann said the centre will be equipped with ultra-modern technology, and assured full support and cooperation to the university for the initiative.

Mann also announced to set up an award in the memory of great writers to be given to budding writers to encourage them.

Appointments in the universities are being made for the sole purpose of promoting academics in these prestigious institutions, he said.

The single-point agenda is to ensure that education, and not groupism, gets a boost in these institutions, Mann said, adding that the great gurus, saints and martyrs have "taught us to fight against tyranny, oppression and injustice".

Paying floral tributes to Patar, Mann called his passing away a huge and irreparable loss for Punjabi literature.

Patar was one of the greatest writers of Punjabi literature with whom he shared a strong personal bond, Mann said.

Patar had a deep impact on the psyche of every Punjabi, the chief minister said, adding that it is a matter of immense pride that if English language had legendary writer John Keats, Punjabi language has Surjit Patar.

Recalling the literary services of Patar who made outstanding contributions to cement the bond of communal harmony, Mann said he would always inspire budding writers through his prolific works.

Mann also said that the state government has allocated funds worth more than Rs 350 crore to the Punjabi University, Patiala, to bring it out of a financial crunch.

It was imperative to ensure that the teaching staff could focus duly on educating the youth and promoting Punjabi language, he said.

Mann also exhorted the students to speak and write Punjabi well so that they remain acquainted with their mother tongue and glorious heritage.

"It is a matter of great pride for all of us that we are the flag-bearers of this marvellous mother tongue, in which countless rich literature has been penned," Mann said.

