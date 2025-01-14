Prayagraj, January 14: The Maha Kumbh Mela, a grand spiritual gathering attracting devotees from across the globe, has begun with millions flocking to the sacred site. Amidst the massive crowd of sadhus and devotees, one figure has captured widespread attention. Abhay Singh, popularly known as ‘IIT Baba.’ stands out among the traditional ascetics. Let's know who is Abhay Singh?

The 45-day Maha Kumbh, which commenced on January 13, is anticipated to draw over 40 crore pilgrims, including many international visitors. Spiritual leaders highlight the unique significance of this year's event, as it aligns with a rare celestial phenomenon not seen in 144 years. Among the vibrant gatherings at the Maha Kumbh, the enigmatic ash-clad Naga Sadhus are a prominent attraction, symbolizing the diversity and depth of India's spiritual heritage. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Says Over 3.50 Crore Devotees Took Holy Dip at Triveni on 1st Amrit Snan (See Pics).

In an interview with Network 18, Abhay Singh, likened to the character from 3 Idiots, shared his journey of seeking purpose in life. After graduating from IIT Bombay, he explored photography, driven by his quest for meaning. Ultimately, his search led him to embrace spirituality, culminating in his transformation into a monk. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: As Many as 25 Million Devotees Take Holy Dip in Sangam So Far on Makar Sankranti.

Who Is Abhay Singh?

Abhay Singh, aka Masani Gorakh, popularly known as ‘IIT Baba,’ is a monk with a remarkable journey from academia to spirituality. As per the interview, he was Born in Haryana, and he earned a degree in Aerospace Engineering from IIT Bombay. After graduation, he taught at a coaching centre to support his passion for photography, eventually pursuing an entrance exam in the field. However, his quest for deeper meaning in life led him to embrace spirituality and become a monk. Drawing parallels with 3 Idiots, Abhay Singh emphasizes the pursuit of knowledge and its ultimate destination—inner peace and enlightenment.

