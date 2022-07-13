Chandigarh, Jul 13 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday ordered a comprehensive probe into the alleged irregularities in the post-matric scholarship scheme that had surfaced during the previous Congress regime. Mann took to twitter to announce this decision.

"I have received files pertaining to the release of the scholarship amount during the previous government. Irregularities have been found in releasing funds to private institutions…orders have been issued for a probe," said Mann in a tweet.

"Account of each single penny will be taken," said Mann.

The alleged multi-crore post matric scholarship scam had surfaced in 2020 following a report by the then additional chief secretary, discovering misappropriation of Rs 55.71 crore.

The report had also questioned the role of the then social justice minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot in allegedly shielding those involved in the scam.

The then chief minister Amarinder Singh had then directed the then state chief secretary to conduct a thorough probe.

The chief secretary's report, based on the findings of a three-member panel of IAS officers, had exonerated Dharamsot.

Last month, Dharamsot, who also held the portfolio of forest minister in the previous government, was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau in a corruption case in connection with felling of trees.

At present, Dharamsot is in judicial remand.

The scholarship scam had given enough ammunition to the opposition to target the Amarinder Singh-led government.

Last year, when AAP was in opposition, it held state-wide protests over the issue and demanded registration of a case against Dharamsot.

