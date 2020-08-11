Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): The Punjab government will launch the scheme for distribution of smartphones to youth for free on August 12.

In order to avoid large gatherings, the launch of the distribution scheme will be organised at 26 different locations in Chandigarh and Punjab.

All district headquarters and some major towns will be covered on this day.

"Not more than 15 students studying in that town/district will be invited at each location for handing over the smartphones," said the state government in a statement.

The state government had already announced to give smartphones to all boys and girls studying in Class 12 of the government schools across the state.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said that in the difficult times of COVID-19, some of the youth were facing pressing problems in accessing online education content. These phones will be extremely helpful to the youth in accessing a host of information available on the web.

He said that the government has chosen the auspicious occasion of ''Janmashtami'' to launch the scheme.

Coincidentally, August 12 is also the International Youth Day, he said.

"The state government would fulfill its promise to people by providing them smartphones, adding these phones will be extremely helpful to the youth in accessing information as well as other learning material posted by the department of school education," he said.

The state government received the first consignment of 50,000 smartphones and the remaining was in the pipeline.

Around 1.75 lakh phones would be given in the first phase. (ANI)

