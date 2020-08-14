Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 14 (ANI): Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Friday clarified that the 'Punjab Smart Connect Scheme' is solely for 12th standard students of government schools and cautioned people against online fraudsters.

Singla said that Punjab Smart Connect Scheme is solely for 12th standard students of government schools, and not for others. The Education Minister said that the state government has not launched any website or social media platforms for people to register on for availing the scheme.

Singla also asked people not to follow any messages or click any URL message which are reportedly being circulated on social media sites asking for registration to get free smartphones by the government under the scheme.

He warned the people against these kinds of attacks as they could allow cyber-criminals to take control of one's device. "He informed that the circulating graphic carried a photo of the Punjab Chief Minister under the title 'Captain Smartphone Distribution Scheme 2020' and online registration proforma," read a release by the government.

Singla further urged people to remain extremely cautious about such messages adding that after getting such messages, do not forward them to others and delete them instead.

Earlier on Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh launched the Rs 92 crore 'Punjab Smart Connection Scheme' on the occasion of Janmashtami and International Youth Day.

He personally handed over smartphones to six Class XII students as a symbolic gesture, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office informed. (ANI)

