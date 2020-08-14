Amritsar, August 14: On the eve of Independence Day 2020, the band of Border Security Force staged a musical concert at the Attari-Wagah border which demarcates the Punjab provinces of India and Pakistan. Before the musical band performance, security personnel of either sides took part in the daily Beating The Retreat ceremony. President's Address on Independence Day 2020 Eve: Mahatma Gandhi, Ram Mandir and COVID-19 Feature in Ram Nath Kovind's Speech; Highlights.

The attendance was restricted at both the events - which draw huge visitors annually on Independence Day eves - due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

In the videos that were released by news agency ANI, the BSF jawans could be seen celebrating the onset of Independence Day. Patriotic songs were sung by the band, and the gates of Attari-Wagah border were lit up.

Watch Video of BSF Musical Band Performance

#WATCH As part of the ongoing celebration of the 74th Independence Day, the Border Security Force (BSF) Band gave a musical performance at the Attari-Wagah border on the eve of #IndependenceDay.

Watch Video of Beating The Retreat Ceremony

#WATCH Beating retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border on the eve of #IndependenceDay.

Notably, Pakistan celebrated its Independence Day today. The Islamic Republic annually observes the day on August 14, whereas, India observes Independence Day on August 15. Both the nations had attained freedom 74 years ago, after the colonial British regime decided to cease its claim over the occupied territory.

