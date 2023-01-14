Amritsar (Punjab) [India], January 14 (ANI): On the occasion of Lohri festival, Punjab farmers on Friday protested by burning the "copies of corporate rules" outside the deputy commissioner here.

Farmers are protesting for the last 49 days under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) for their various demands.

"We want to ask Punjab and the central governments why we farmers have to protest whenever there is a festival. Why are our demands not being met yet?" asked KMSC general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandayer.

"We appeal to them that our pending demands should be accepted so that farmers can also celebrate every festival with their families," he said.

The KMSC had launched a protest against the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab pushing for their demands, including farm debt waiver, remunerative prices for their crops and compensation for damage to crops. (ANI)

