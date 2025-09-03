Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 3 (ANI): With incessant rains lashing Punjab and adjoining hilly states, the Punjab government has stepped up rescue and relief operations across the state.

The District administrations have been directed to maintain round-the-clock vigilance, strengthen river embankments, and ensure safe evacuation from vulnerable areas.

In Rupnagar district, Punjab Minister Harjot Singh Baines is personally supervising operations in Sri Anandpur Sahib constituency, where continuous monitoring of rivers, canals, and rivulets is underway.

Evacuation drives have begun in villages along the Sutlej, and residents have been urged to shift to relief camps established by the government. Villages in Nangal and Sri Anandpur Sahib, including Harsa Bela, Bela Ramgarh, Singhpura, Taraf Majara, Burj, Chandpur Bela, and Lodhipur, have been placed on high alert.

Cabinet Minister Ravjot Singh carried out door-to-door visits in his Sham Chaurasi constituency, meeting families in Shivalik Nagar Dholwaha, Khalwana, Diowal, and Badowal. He assured residents that their concerns would be resolved on priority, emphasising that "public safety remains the foremost responsibility of the Government."

In Tarn Taran, Ministers Laljit Singh Bhullar and Harbhajan Singh ETO, along with senior (Aam Aadmi Party) AAP leader Manish Sisodia, visited affected villages Mararh and Kirhian, where river erosion has damaged farmlands and crops. They interacted with farmers and families, assuring full government support.

Relief efforts are also underway in other districts. Mahinder Bhagat, Cabinet Minister from Jalandhar, visited Kukkar village to review the situation as water levels in Chitti Vein rose. He distributed aid and instructed officials to maintain constant vigilance. Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal also sought Army assistance to strengthen embankments near Sangowal.

In Sultanpur Lodhi, Revenue Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian arrived with four truckloads of relief material, including animal fodder, for distribution in villages Mand Inderpur and Yousafpur Darewal. Meanwhile, MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal provided relief to flood-hit families in Ajnala.

At SAS Nagar, MP Malwinder Singh Kang and Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal inspected erosion damage on the Khuda Lahora-Nada road along Patiala Ki Rao, where repair work has begun. Residents living near Ghaggar and Sukhna choe have been advised to remain vigilant.

In Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Deputy Commissioner Ankurjeet Singh confirmed that Sutlej's water level at Dhaingarpur stands at 65,000 cusecs and is under control. A minor breach in the embankment was repaired overnight with villagers' help, and strengthening works are continuing.

Authorities in Barnala, Patiala, and Fazilka have also issued alerts. Barnala DC T Banith has urged residents to vacate unsafe houses and move to relief camps. At the same time, Patiala DC Preeti Yadav has sought Army support amid rising water levels in the Ghaggar River.

Fazilka DC Amarpreeet Kaur Sandhu cautioned residents to remain alert as 3.11 lakh cusecs of water are being released from Hussainiwala Headworks into the Sutlej, assuring that administrative teams are on standby round the clock. (ANI)

