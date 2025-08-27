Pathankot (Punjab) [India], August 27 (ANI): Continuous rain and rising water levels in Pathankot, caused by downpours in Jammu and Kashmir, have led to waterlogging in several areas.

The administration has set up the Radha Swami Satsang Beas premises as an evacuation centre and proper arrangements for food are also being made.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Hardeep Singh stated, "Due to continuous rains in Jammu and Kashmir, the water level in Pathankot has increased. We have identified Radha Swami Satsang Beas in Pathankot as an evacuation centre. We will shift people to this evacuation centre, and proper arrangements for food are also being made."

He added that district authorities are coordinating with Jammu and Kashmir officials regarding water levels.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert for widespread thunderstorm activity across Jammu and surrounding areas on Wednesday morning, August 27, 2025.

According to IMD, the Jammu DWR imagery at 5:10 AM showed severe convection with heavy rain, thunderstorms, and possible hail is occurring over Jammu, RS Pura, Samba, Akhnoor, Nagrota, Kot Bhalwal, Bishnah, Vijaypur, Purmandal, and parts of Kathua and Udhampur.

Moderate convection causing light to moderate rainfall is affecting Reasi, Ramban, Doda, Billawar, Katra, Ramnagar, Hiranagar, Gool, Banihal, and nearby areas of Samba and Kathua districts. Vertical cloud profiles reveal cloud tops reaching up to 12 km, indicating deep and active thunderstorms.

Authorities advise residents to stay indoors during thunderstorms, avoid low-lying and waterlogged areas, and follow official safety advisories.

Meanwhile, torrential rain and landslides have disrupted travel in Jammu and Kashmir, leaving several tourists stranded and prompting the cancellation of 18 trains, officials said on Tuesday.

According to officials, train services were suspended on the down line between Pathankot Cantt and Kandrori due to soil erosion and flash floods in the Chakki River. Train movement was also halted between Jammu Tawi and Katra, as well as between Jammu Tawi and Bari Brahman. Four trains have been short-terminated and short-originated.

Passengers at Jammu Tawi railway station expressed concern over the disruption. "We were going for darshan, but now, when we thought of going back, all the trains got cancelled due to heavy rain. Roads and highways are also closed... For safety reasons, all trains have been cancelled to prevent any loss of life," a passenger said.

Another passenger highlighted the severity of the situation, saying, "The Himkoti route has been completely closed; landslides are also happening... All the trains have been cancelled, so we need to figure out how to go back. It is raining very heavily; whoever is there has been stopped there only."

A third passenger, awaiting updates, remarked, "Nothing has been confirmed... When the water level is low, the train will run. It is raining heavily, and 3-4 bridges of Jammu have also been washed away." (ANI)

