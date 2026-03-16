Mumbai, March 16: The Punjab State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) officially released the provisional answer key for the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2026 today, March 16. The release follows the successful conduct of the examination held across the state yesterday, March 15. Candidates who appeared for Paper 1 (Primary) and Paper 2 (Upper Primary) can now access the answer keys and their OMR response sheets on the official portal at pstet2025.org.

The provisional key allows candidates to estimate their performance and calculate their probable scores before the final results are announced, which are tentatively expected on April 2. NEET MDS 2026 Registration Begins Today, Apply Online at natboard.edu.in.

How to Download the PSTET 2026 Answer Key

Candidates can retrieve the answer key for all sets (A, B, C, and D) by following these structured steps:

Visit the Official Website: Navigate to the official PSTET portal at pstet2025.org.

Navigate to the official PSTET portal at pstet2025.org. Access the Login Portal: Click on the "PSTET 2026 Provisional Answer Key" link or the "Candidate Login" button on the homepage.

Click on the "PSTET 2026 Provisional Answer Key" link or the "Candidate Login" button on the homepage. Enter Credentials: Log in using your registered Mobile Number and Password (or Date of Birth as specified).

Log in using your registered Mobile Number and Password (or Date of Birth as specified). View Answer Key: Once logged in, select your respective paper (Paper 1 or Paper 2) and your question booklet series.

Once logged in, select your respective paper (Paper 1 or Paper 2) and your question booklet series. Download PDF: The answer key will appear on the screen in PDF format. Save and print it for your records.

Filing Objections: Window Opens on March 17

If a candidate identifies a discrepancy in the provisional answers, the SCERT provides a formal window to challenge the key.

Objection Dates: The window will be active from March 17 to March 21.

The window will be active from March 17 to March 21. Process: To raise a challenge, candidates must log in to the portal, select the question they wish to contest, and upload credible supporting evidence (such as references from NCERT or standard academic textbooks).

To raise a challenge, candidates must log in to the portal, select the question they wish to contest, and upload credible supporting evidence (such as references from NCERT or standard academic textbooks). Fees: A non-refundable fee may be required for each objection raised, depending on the category-wise guidelines issued by the board.

Marking Scheme of PSTET 2026 and Result Preparation

The PSTET 2026 consists of 150 multiple-choice questions per paper, each carrying one mark. Notably, there is no negative marking for incorrect answers. Following the closure of the objection window, subject experts will review all challenges. If any objections are found to be valid, a Final Answer Key will be published on March 28. This final key will serve as the sole basis for preparing the PSTET 2026 results.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (pstet2025.org). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 03:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).