Chandigarh, Nov 21 (PTI) Punjab minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer lost four key departments such as mines and geology on Tuesday as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann carried out a rejig of portfolios of two ministers.

Hayer is now left with the sports and youth services department, according to an order.

Also Read | Jharkhand: Five Elephants Including Two Calves Electrocuted After Coming Into Contact With Live Wire in East Singhbhum.

Chetan Singh Jouramajra has been allocated the departments of mines and geology, water resources, and conservation of land and water, which were earlier held by Hayer.

Jouramajra is currently handling defence services welfare, freedom fighters, horticulture and information and public relations.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Disburses Rs 162 Crore Compensation to Fishermen Who Lost Livelihood Due to ONGC Pipeline Works.

CM Mann will keep the portfolio of science, technology and environment, which was earlier with Hayer.

In January this year, the chief minister had conducted a rejig of portfolios of ministers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)