Chandigarh, Nov 9 (PTI) A clerk posted at Mohali's revenue office was arrested in a bribery case, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau said on Wednesday.

A spokesperson of the bureau said a complaint was filed against registry clerk Gurmeet Kaur by Harsimran Singh, a resident of Derabassi..

In his complaint, Singh alleged that the clerk took Rs 20,000 from him for registering a power of attorney, the spokesperson said.

The bureau found the allegations to be true and arrested Kaur after registering a case.

