Doda, November 9: Four persons were reported missing after their car lost control and plunged into the Chenab in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, said officials on Wednesday.

The mishap occurred in the morning hours.

Rescue operations were underway till the last reports. Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vishesh Paul Mahajan said, "The identity card of one of the missing persons was recovered at the scene of the accident." Further details awaited.

