Fazilka (Punjab) [India], September 7 (ANI): Amidst the devastating floods ravaging Punjab's border district, volunteers from the Jyoti Foundation- a Non Governmental organisation are providing drinking water, medicines and cooked ration to the flood affected areas of Fazilka.

A member of the Jyoti Foundation highlighted the grim ground reality, stating, "The condition is bad beyond imagination... Water has entered their houses... People are sitting on their roofs, so we provide them with tarpaulins... They make tents on the roof and live there. We are providing them with mosquito nets, Odomos, sanitary napkins... Two or three boats loaded with drinking water are sent every day. Because water is needed every day. ORS is also being sent regularly... Medicines are needed... We are distributing cooked ration with the help of langar... Jyoti Foundation and the Global Sikhs team are here. NDRF are doing rescue and evacuation work..."

As of Saturday, 46 people have lost their lives due to floods in Punjab, according to the officials. Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that nearly 2,000 villages and over four lakh people have been affected.He said that 24 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and two teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are on the ground, supported by 144 boats and a state government helicopter.

He added that the Revenue Department has released Rs 71 crore for relief efforts.

Punjab Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond on Sunday said that 40 villages in the state were affected by floods and relief operations were underway with rescue teams, administration and volunteers on the ground.

Speaking to ANI, Sond said, "Our rescue teams have been deployed. Our entire administration, ministers, and organisations are among the people... A total of 40 villages are affected. We have arranged food for the animals and medical facilities for both humans and animals in those villages. About 23 of our camps are operating here." (ANI)

