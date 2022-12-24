Patiala, Dec 24 (PTI) Over 10 lakh parents participated in the mega Parent-Teacher Meeting held in around 20,000 government schools across Punjab on Saturday, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visiting one in Patiala, said officials.

Schools were decked up to welcome parents and book exhibitions were also held during the mega Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM), which was organised by the Department of School Education.

Also Read | Congress Flouting COVID-19 Protocols, Says Union Minister Anurag Thakur As Bharat Jodo Yatra Reaches Delhi.

Mann and Sisodia visited a government school in Patiala and interacted with the students. They asked them about their goals in life and extended best wishes to them.

Some students said they wanted to become IPS or IAS officers, while many said they wanted to become engineers, doctors and chartered accountants.

Also Read | COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh: Passengers Arriving at Khajuraho Airport to Be Screened for Coronavirus.

Mann and Sisodia also interacted with some of the parents who came to attend the PTM.

Mann said the government schools in the state will produce leaders in every sphere.

The students of these schools dream to become bureaucrats, technocrats, doctors and engineers. This government is committed to providing wings to their dreams and will leave no stone unturned for it, he said.

The government schools are imparting quality education to the students, thereby enabling them to excel in every field. The children studying in these schools will be the builders of the country in future, he said.

The chief minister said his government is roping in a number of industrialists to set up their units in Punjab.

These industries will bring a number of employment opportunities for the youth, he said, adding the day is not far when these students will run the big industrial units that will be set up in the state.

Targeting the previous governments, Mann said earlier industries used to sign MoUs with "families in power", but since he assumed charge as the chief minister, the agreements are signed for the state's welfare.

"Earlier the Maharajas (former chief minister Amarinder Singh) or Badals used to get the benefit of these agreements," he added.

Training his guns at the Opposition, Mann said due to his "pro-Punjab" stance, rival party leaders do not miss any chance to target him.

"This criticism is totally irrational and based on their whims and fancies," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)