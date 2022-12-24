New Delhi, December 24: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday hit out at the Congress over its Bharat Jodo Yatra, accusing the party of abdicating its responsibility by flouting Covid protocols when the pandemic was rearing its head once again.

Thakur also sought to know whether Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, had undergone his Covid test as Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who had walked alongside him last week, was infected with coronavirus. Also Read | COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh: Passengers Arriving at Khajuraho Airport to Be Screened for Coronavirus.

"Covid cases are rising in China and Japan. There are long queues outside hospitals, dead bodies are piling up. But you are not bothered about the interests of the country. You are bothered about only one family. Congress has displayed this attitude time and again," the senior BJP leader said. Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Join Rahul Gandhi Along Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi (See Pics and Video).

He also claimed that members of the "tukde-tukde" gang were walking alongside Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which entered Delhi on Saturday. "If any one is walking with the Yatra, they are the members of the tukde-tukde gang. How can those, who wish to see India disintegrate, talk of uniting India. Those who are known to sow seeds of hatred, how can they speak of spreading love," Thakur said.

The minister alleged that the Congress had spread misinformation about coronavirus when the outbreak first happened and also raised questions about the ability of Indian scientists and homegrown vaccines.

"I just want to remind you all. These were the same people who flouted Covid protocols, spread misinformation that led to the loss of several lives. Today, when the country and the world is facing the danger of Covid once again, Congress is abdicating its responsibility and uniting the corrupt and upholding the interest of one family," Thakur said. He underscored the need to follow Covid protocols.

