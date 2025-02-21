Amritsar, Feb 21 (PTI) Commissionerate of Police, Amritsar, have arrested four drug smugglers and seized more than five kilograms of heroin from their possession in two separate cases, officials said on Thursday.

Those accused have been identified as -- Gurjant Singh alias Kalu and Jagjit Singh, both residents of Amritsar, Sahil Kumar alias Sahil, from Tarn Taran and Rinku hailing from Ferozepur, -- an official statement said.

It said that the accused were in contact with Pakistan-based drug smugglers, who were using drones to smuggle narcotics across the border to further supply in different areas of Amritsar.

Two separate FIRs have been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Cantonment and Sadar Amritsar police station, Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav said in the statement.

The DGP said that further investigations are on to establish backward and forward linkages in this case.

More arrests and recoveries are likely in coming days, he added.

