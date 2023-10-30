Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], October 30 (ANI): The Border Security Force and Punjab police, in a joint operation, foiled another narcotics smuggling attempt and recovered four packets of narcotics in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, said a press release by BSF Punjab Frontier on Monday.

According to the official release, a joint operation was launched by the Punjab Police and BSF on the basis of specific input that was received regarding the presence of narcotics items on the outskirts of Kalsian village in Punjab's Tarn Taran district.

"The search operation launched at around 3:30 pm on Monday led to the recovery of one big packet wrapped with yellow adhesive tape from the farming field adjacent to Kalsian village," said the press release.

"The big packet contained four smaller packets of contraband items, suspected to be heroin, with a gross weight of 4.3 kg," added the press release.

Earlier, on Saturday, BSF in a joint operation with the Punjab Police, recovered a drone that had contraband items taped to it, said a press release by BSF.

According to the official release, a joint operation was launched by the Punjab Police and BSF on the basis of specific input that was received regarding the presence of a drone on the outskirts of Wan village in Tarn Taran district.

The search operation launched during the morning hours of Saturday at around 8:30 am led to the recovery of a drone that had contraband items, suspected to be heroin, attached to it with the help of tape. (ANI)

