Mathura, October 30: The police here have registered a case against a Noida-based man for allegedly sexually exploiting a 24-year-old women he met on a matrimonial website, and threatening to release her personal photos and videos, officials said on Monday. Circle Officer (Refinery) Shweta Verma said that based on a complaint lodged by the woman, a case was registered on Sunday against the 27-year-old accused, and an investigation has been launched.

Citing the FIR, police said the man met her through a matrimonial website while she was working at the Delhi airport in 2019. She said in the complaint that he introduced himself as a businessman and started visiting her house as their interactions increased. In September 2020, when she was alone at her home in Mathura, the man reached there too and allegedly established a physical relationship with her on the pretext of marriage, she said in the compliant, according to police.

After that, the accused kept visiting her flat in Delhi and home in Mathura and engaged in physical relationship on multiple occasion, she has alleged. She claimed that she got pregnant, and in November 2022, he caused an abortion by fraudulently administering her a medicine, police said. He continued to physically and mentally exploit the woman until about six months ago, she has alleged. Now, when being asked to marry her, the accused is threatening to kill her family members and circulate her personal photos, according to the complaint.

The woman said she is afraid and is finding it difficult to do even her job. Highway Police Station SHO Umesh Chand Tripathi said based on the complaint lodged by the woman, a case has been registered against the man under sections 493 (cohabitation caused by a man deceitfully inducing a belief of lawful marriage), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman's consent), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) of the IPC.

