Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], October 28 (ANI): Border Security Forces (BSF), in a joint operation with the Punjab Police, foiled another attempt by smugglers to smuggle narcotics by recovering a drone that had contraband items taped to it, said a press release by BSF on Saturday.

According to the official release, a joint operation was launched by the Punjab Police and BSF on the basis of a specific input that was received regarding the presence of a drone on the outskirts of Wan village in Tarn Taran district.

The search operation launched during the morning hours of Saturday at around 8:30 am led to the recovery of a drone that had contraband items attached to it with the help of tape, said the official statement.

The contraband items are suspected to be heroin, added the official statement.

The press release mentioned that the recovered drone is a quadcopter.

Earlier this month, an intelligence-led operation, CI (counter-intelligence) Ferozepur, recovered 12 kg of heroin and apprehended two people.

As per the information provided by the Punjab police, an FIR was registered under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act), and an investigation was also launched to establish backward and forward links.

"Punjab Police is committed to make Punjab drug-free as per the vision of CM Bhagwant Mann", DGP Punjab Police posted on 'X' (formerly Twitter). (ANI)

