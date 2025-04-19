Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 19 (ANI): Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) has arrested a 24-year-old man for attempting to extort money from a local automobile showroom owner by impersonating the brother of foreign-based gangster Goldy Brar, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Lovejeet Singh, a resident of Bargari, Faridkot, had demanded Rs 1 crore as extortion money and issued death threats to the complainant and his family if the amount was not paid.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that the preliminary probe has revealed that the accused used virtual numbers and social media applications to mask his identity and make extortion calls in an attempt to evade police detection.

While cautioning people to be wary of fake extortion calls, he said that in many recent cases, it has been observed that unknown criminals, without any links with any gangs or gangsters, are exploiting public fear by falsely claiming such associations. "We appeal to the people to immediately inform the police whenever extortion calls are received so that law can take its course ," said the DGP.

Pertinently, three months ago, the AGTF had busted a fake extortion racket being operated from Malaysia, targeting singers, businessmen, and affluent individuals across Punjab. The accused impersonated members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, using fake social media profiles to intimidate potential victims and their families to extort money.

Sharing operation details, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) AGTF Promod Ban said that the AGTF had received a complaint regarding extortion and acting swiftly, police teams from AGTF traced the origin of the calls through technical inputs and human intelligence, leading to the identification of the accused, Lovejeet. The latter was apprehended from Mohali, he said.

The ADGP said that further investigations are underway to uncover any additional links or crimes committed by the accused.

AIG AGTF Gurmeet Chauhan said that preliminary investigation has revealed that accused Lovejeet, lured by social media and a desire for a lavish lifestyle, resorted to crime. "He used virtual numbers and encrypted apps to mask his identity while making extortion calls in an attempt to evade police detention," he said.

A case FIR No. 94 dated 17/04/2025 has been registered under sections 308(2) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Police Station Sohana in SAS Nagar. (ANI)

