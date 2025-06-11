India News | Punjab Police Inks MoU to Empower Youth Through Community Engagement

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 11 (ANI): In a step toward youth empowerment and community-centric policing, Punjab Police's Community Affairs Division (CAD) and the Hartek Foundation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to engage vulnerable and disoriented youth across Punjab through skill development, counselling, awareness, capacity-building and community engagement programs.

This MoU was signed by Special Director General of Police (Special DGP) Community Affairs, Gurpreet Kaur Deo and CEO Hartek Foundation, Harkirat Kaur, on Tuesday.

According to an official release, the strategic partnership was launched with a collaborative effort for the ongoing Yuva Saanjh Initiative, a youth engagement programme.

Special Director General of Police (DGP) Gurpreet Kaur Deo said that, through this collaboration, Hartek Foundation will support the Community Affairs Division in standardising the process for implementing the programme by conducting regular training and capacity-building programs for police officials and Yuva Saanjh committees.

These steps will serve as a comprehensive roadmap for the effective and uniform rollout of the initiative across the state, ensuring a structured and impactful approach, she said.

"The Yuva Saanjh initiative aims to build a bridge of trust between the police and the youth, particularly those who feel disconnected or vulnerable. Through this platform, we seek to foster community engagement and youth empowerment," said the Special DGP, adding that the partnership envisions transforming the relationship between the police and young people by creating inclusive, safe and participatory community spaces.

She said together, the organisations aim to promote leadership, civic responsibility and essential life skills, with a strong focus on outreach in underserved and at-risk communities.

She further informed that the first phase will be piloted in selected districts across Punjab, with implementation through local Saanjh Kendras under the guidance of the Community Affairs Division, with a focus on the reintegration of vulnerable youth back into society through skill development and employment initiatives and becoming positive influences in their communities.

CEO Hartek Foundation, Harkirat Kaur, said, "We are honoured to collaborate with the Community Affairs Division of Punjab Police. Yuva Saanjh aligns with our commitment to building resilient communities by unlocking the potential of our youth and empowering them to lead positive change." (ANI)

