Parag Agrawal, Former Twitter CEO Fired by Elon Musk, Now Runs Parallel Web Systems Valued at INR 19,020 Crore

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Parag Agrawal, the former Chief Executive Officer of Twitter, has successfully pivoted into the artificial intelligence sector with his new venture, Parallel Web Systems. The startup has recently secured USD 100 million in a Series B funding round led by Sequoia Capital, propelling the company’s valuation to approximately USD 2 billion (INR 19,020 crore). The funding marks a significant comeback for Agrawal, who has maintained a low profile since his departure from the social media platform following its acquisition by Elon Musk in 2022.

A Swift Rise in the AI Sector

Parag Agrawal founded Parallel Web Systems in late 2023, shortly after his exit from Twitter. This latest investment round brings the total capital raised by the startup to USD 230 million. Alongside Sequoia Capital, the company has attracted backing from high-profile venture capital firms including Kleiner Perkins, Index Ventures, Khosla Ventures, and First Round Capital. 'Over the Moon Excited About India': Tim Cook Signals Aggressive Push as Apple Eyes Long-Term Growth.

The capital injection is earmarked for expanding the firm's sales and marketing departments, as well as significantly increasing investment in research and development. Despite being active for just over a year, the company already employs approximately 50 people and is scaling rapidly to meet enterprise demand.

Building the Infrastructure for AI Agents

Parallel Web Systems operates by providing the foundational infrastructure required for "AI agents." Unlike standard chatbots that rely on static datasets, these autonomous systems are designed to perform complex, multi-step tasks by interacting with the live web.

The company’s technology allows AI to search websites, extract structured data, and monitor real-time updates. This functionality is being utilised across various sectors, including legal research, financial analysis, and insurance claims processing. By enabling AI to navigate the web like a human user, the startup aims to automate workflows that previously required manual data collection.

Market Traction and Enterprise Adoption

The platform has seen immediate uptake within the tech and financial industries. Parallel Web Systems reportedly supports over 100,000 developers and counts several major enterprises among its clients, including Notion, Clay, and Opendoor.

Industry experts note that the startup's focus on "long-horizon" agents, systems that can work in the background over extended periods with minimal human intervention, is particularly attractive to Fortune 100 firms and hedge funds. One notable user is the legal AI firm Harvey, which utilises Parallel’s infrastructure to enhance the accuracy of its web-based legal research.

Parag Agrawal's Background and Context

Parag Agrawal’s return to a leadership role follows a highly publicised exit from Twitter in October 2022. Having originally joined the platform as an engineer, Agrawal rose to the position of CEO in 2021, succeeding founder Jack Dorsey. Elon Musk Admits xAI Used OpenAI Models for Grok Training During Federal Testimony.

His move into AI infrastructure mirrors a broader trend among former social media executives who are now leveraging their experience in large-scale data systems to fuel the current artificial intelligence boom. With a valuation now standing at INR 19,020 crore, Parallel Web Systems has established itself as a significant player in the race to build autonomous enterprise software.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 02:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).