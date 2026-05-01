‘Michael’ OTT Release Date: When and Where To Watch Jaafar Jackson’s Michael Jackson Biopic Online After Its Theatrical Run

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Following its record-breaking global theatrical debut on April 24, 2026, the Michael Jackson biopic Michael has become one of the year's most anticipated cinematic events. Starring Jaafar Jackson as his late uncle, the film earned an estimated USD 314 million worldwide in its opening week, setting a new benchmark for musical biopics. As the film continues its strong run in cinemas, attention is now turning to when audiences can stream the production at home. ‘Michael’ Movie Review: Jaafar Jackson Excels in Michael Jackson Biopic; Juliano Valdi Steals the Show as Little MJ (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘Michael’ OTT Release Date and Platform

While Lionsgate has not yet announced a specific date for the digital premiere, industry analysts expect the film to follow a standard staggered release model. Based on typical 45-to-60-day theatrical windows, Michael is projected to arrive on Premium Video-on-Demand (PVOD) platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV for rent or purchase by mid-June 2026.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Michael’:

For subscription-based streaming, the film is slated to debut first on Starz due to an existing output deal with Lionsgate. This premiere is estimated to occur in late August or September 2026, approximately four to five months after the theatrical launch. Following the Starz window, a secondary streaming agreement will eventually bring the film to Amazon Prime Video later in the year or early 2027.

‘Michael’ Cast and Production Details

The film is directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by three-time Academy Award nominee John Logan. Jaafar Jackson’s portrayal of the "King of Pop" has received significant praise for its physical resemblance and vocal performance, despite mixed critical reviews regarding the film's narrative scope.

The supporting cast features high-profile talent, including Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, Miles Teller as John Branca and Laura Harrier as Linda Tyson

‘Michael’ Box Office Performance

Michael covers the singer’s life from his childhood with the Jackson 5 through his peak years in the late 1980s, specifically focusing on the Thriller and Bad eras. The narrative primarily emphasises his artistic process and the pressures of global fame, notably omitting the later legal controversies that defined his final years. Michael Jackson Forgave Joe Jackson Before His Death: Biographer Reveals Heartfelt Reconciliation and Why It Happened.

Despite the creative choices, the film remains a massive commercial hit. In its first seven days, it collected over INR 26 crore in India, proving the pop icon's enduring popularity remains a significant draw for global audiences.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 02:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).