‘When Bears Come To Play’: Omar Abdullah Shares Video of Animals ‘Stealing’ Flag at Srinagar Golf Course
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah shared a video showing two bears carrying away a flag from Srinagar’s Royal Spring Golf Course. The unusual incident, captured on camera, has amused social media users. The golf course, located near forested areas, often sees wildlife movement.
Omar Abdullah on Friday, May 1, shared a video showing an unusual scene at the Royal Spring Golf Course in Srinagar, where two bears were seen carrying away a flag from the premises. The clip, posted on Instagram, quickly drew attention for its unexpected wildlife encounter.
In the video, the bears can be seen entering the golf course and moving across the greens before picking up the flag and running off, leaving onlookers surprised.
Omar Abdullah Shares Video of Bears ‘Stealing’ Flag at Srinagar Golf Course
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Sharing the clip, Abdullah captioned it, "When the bears came out to play on the golf course. Two bears stole the fling and ran away with it at the Royal Spring Golf Course in Srinagar the other day." The video captures the bears’ swift movement as they exit the area with the flag, prompting reactions of amusement from those present.
The Royal Spring Golf Course, located along the banks of Dal Lake, is known for its scenic setting and proximity to forested areas. Due to this location, wildlife sightings are not uncommon in the vicinity. Officials and locals note that animals occasionally enter the golf course grounds, especially from nearby wooded regions.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 01:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).