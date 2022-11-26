Chandigarh [India], November 26 (ANI): Punjab Police on Saturday issued a three-day ultimatum for people to remove content glorifying weapons from their social media handles and said that no case would be registered till then.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav has asked people living in the state to remove any objectionable content from their social media handles within the next three days to avoid any action against them.

In a tweet on Saturday, Gaurav Yadav said: "Appeal to everyone to voluntarily remove any objectionable content from their social media handles in the next 72 hours."

"CM Punjab has directed that no FIRs for glorifying weapons will be registered for the next three days in Punjab to allow people to remove content on their own," the Punjab DGP tweeted.

Instructions to remove content glorifying weapons have been issued in the wake of several steps recently taken by chief minister Bhagwant Mann's government to discourage gun culture in Punjab.

On November 13, the Punjab home department headed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had issued a letter to DGP Gaurav Yadav to prohibit the public display of firearms and songs glorifying weapons and called for a review of all licences issued within three months.

Subsequently, Gaurav Yadav on November 18 ordered a mandatory inspection of the shops, premises and stocks of all the gun houses on a quarterly basis across the state.

Gaurav Yadav issued these directions to Inspectors General of Police (IG), Deputy Inspectors General (DIG) of all ranges, all Police Commissioners and senior superintendent of police (SSP) in the state.

DGP directed all the Police Commissioners and SSPs to ensure that Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) and Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP) mandatorily check the shops, premises and stocks of all gun houses falling in their Sub Divisions every quarter.

Apart from this, the District Superintendent of Police is also required to conduct at least one inspection each year, he added.

Amid the ongoing crackdown on drug dealers and peddlers in Punjab, DGP Yadav had said in Ludhiana on November 15 "licensed arms have been found to be used in about 60 percent of the state's crimes." (ANI)

