Chandigarh, Dec 26 (PTI) The Punjab Police nabbed three associates of a gangster following a brief encounter in Jalandhar on Thursday.

"In a major breakthrough, Jalandhar Commissionerate Police apprehends three associates of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang after a brief encounter," Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Weather Update: After Days of Sub-Zero Temperatures, Dal Lake Freezes As Cold Wave Grips Kashmir Valley (Watch Video).

He said police returned the fire in self-defence and there was an exchange of 15 rounds.

"Police party fired back in self-defence, which involved an exchange of 15 rounds, one of the operatives sustained critical injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Also Read | 'Pushpa 2' Stampede Incident: Hyderabad Police Issues Stern Warning Over Fake Information and Misleading Videos Circulating Online Involving Allu Arjun.

"Recovery of six weapons and a significant cache of ammunition, delivering a severe blow to the gang's criminal network involved in narcotics smuggling, arms trade, and extortion rackets. @PunjabPoliceInd remains resolute in its commitment to dismantle organised crime and ensure peace and harmony across the state," the DGP said on the microblogging platform.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)