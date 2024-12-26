Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the December 4 stampede at Sandhya Theatre involving Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun, the Hyderabad police have issued a stern warning. Authorities have cautioned against the spread of "false information and misleading videos" related to the tragic incident. In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), the police clarified that certain videos circulating online falsely suggested the stampede took place before Allu Arjun’s arrival at the theatre. The police department also confirmed that a video with the investigation’s findings has already been released. ‘Pushpa 2’ Stampede Case: Know What Chikkadpally Police Asked Allu Arjun During 4 Hours of Questioning.

Police Warn Action Against Fake Videos in 'Pushpa 2' Stampede Case

"It has come to our attention that some individuals have deliberately posted videos on social media alleging that the stampede happened even before Allu Arjun arrived. Legal action will be taken against those who spread misinformation, especially while the case is still under investigation, " the statement by the Police department reads. Hyderabad Police also strongly condemned the spread of propaganda aimed at tarnishing their image during the ongoing investigation into the Sandhya Theatre stampede. ‘Pushpa 2′ Stampede Incident: Allu Arjun and Film Team Announce INR 2 Crore Support for Victims’ Family.

About 'Pushpa 2' Stampede Incident

On December 4, a tragic stampede occurred at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad during the screening of Pushpa 2, leading to the death of 35-year-old Revathi and injuries to her son (Sri Tej). In response, Hyderabad Police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management. Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13 in connection with the incident but was granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court. On December 25, the actor was questioned by police for over three hours regarding the tragedy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 26, 2024 11:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).