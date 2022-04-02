Nawanshahr, Apr 2 (PTI) A top city cop on Saturday chased a car for over 2 kms and apprehended its driver for running away after hitting two scooter riders.

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal was on his way to Balachur from his home around 3.15 pm.

As he approached Langroya, he saw a car bearing Haryana registration number hitting a scooter with two people riding on it.

The scooter riders were later identified as Madan Lal and Sohan Lal.

After hitting them, the car driver fled towards Langroya Sloh road. As people gathered around the injured and attended to them, the officer asked his driver to pursue the car and at length chased him down.

