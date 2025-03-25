Mohali (Punjab) [India], March 25 (ANI): The Punjab Police has registered an FIR against Pastor Bajinder Singh after a complaint was filed by a woman named Ranjeet Kaur alleging assault on her, said Punjab police officials on Tuesday.

The incident reportedly took place after a prayer session, where Kaur claimed that she, along with others, was mistreated and physically assaulted.

Speaking on the matter, DSP Mohit Kumar Aggarwal stated, "The complainant Ranjeet Kaur and three to four other people have told us that after the prayers, they were treated rudely and were assaulted. She has filed a complaint and her statement has been recorded. Action will be taken accordingly..."

Kaur, narrating her ordeal, alleged that she was attacked when she tried to intervene in an assault on another individual present at the gathering.

"When I stopped him (Pastor Bajinder Singh) from hitting a person present there, he hit me with a notebook. At the time, my 1.5-year-old daughter was with me. He also badly hit the boy present there. The government should probe if the footage was real or AI-generated. After this, I resigned from the Church. He also threatened me. I had gone there out of devotion..." she stated.

The police have yet to confirm whether any CCTV or video evidence has been obtained to support the allegations. (ANI)

