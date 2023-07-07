Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 7 (ANI): Punjab Police, in a joint operation with the West Bengal Police and central agencies, arrested the main accused in the Batala firing incident from Alipurduar district of West Bengal on Friday.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav tweeted that this entire module was being operated from abroad. The financial probe into the money trail is underway. Police is trying to arrest other accused.

"Punjab Police, in a joint operation with West Bengal Police and Central agencies, has solved the firing incident in Batala after arresting the main accused from Alipurduar district, West Bengal. The entire module which was being handled from abroad has been unearthed. Financial investigations to establish money trail going on. Police is focusing on arrests of other accused," read the tweet from DGP.

On June 24, two miscreants posing as customers fired at Shiv Sena (Samajwadi) leader Rajeev Mahajan sitting in his electronic showroom on City Road, Batala in broad daylight. The Shiv Sena leader, his brother Anil Mahajan and his son Manav Mahajan were also injured in the firing. (ANI)

