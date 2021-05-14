Chandigarh, May 14 (PTI) Punjab on Friday recorded 8,068 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 4,83,984 while 180 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 11,477, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases in the state dropped to 79,359 from 79,950 on Thursday.

Of the latest deaths, 23 were reported from Amritsar, 19 from Ludhiana, 18 from Bathinda and 13 each from Jalandhar and Patiala, the bulletin stated.

Ludhiana reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 1,320, followed by 988 in Bathinda, 661 in Mohali and 570 in Patiala, it said.

As many as 8,446 coronavirus patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the total number of cured persons to 3,93,148, it added.

There are 421 critical patients who are on ventilator support while 9,820 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

So far, 80,72,800 samples have been collected for testing in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh's COVID-19 tally mounted to 54,043 with 650 fresh cases while the death toll climbed to 617 with eight more fatalities, a medical bulletin stated.

The number of active cases in the union territory stood at 8,158, it said.

So far, 45,268 patients, including 925 who were discharged the previous day, have recovered from the coronavirus in Chandigarh, the bulletin said.

A total of 4,54,814 samples have been taken for testing till now. Of these, 3,99,617 samples have tested negative while reports of 69 are awaited, it said.

