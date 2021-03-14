Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 14 (ANI): Punjab reported 1,501 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Sunday evening.

With the fresh COVID-19 cases, the total number of cases in the state now stands at 1,97,755.

"While 1,80,133 people have recovered from the virus in the state, the death toll in Punjab stands at 6,072," the department said.

The state still has 11,550 active COVID cases.

"30,959 samples were collected for COVID test in the state in last 24-hours. Total 53,78,531 samples have been tested till now," the department said. (ANI)

