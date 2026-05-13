L’Oréal Paris has officially responded to an outpouring of fan concern regarding the absence of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from the brand’s latest promotional displays at the 79th Cannes Film Festival. The beauty giant’s intervention follows a viral movement on social media where fans questioned why the veteran ambassador was missing from giant banners at the Le Martinez Hotel, while other representatives, including Alia Bhatt, were prominently featured. Alia Bhatt Meets F1 Star Carlos Sainz at Cannes 2026 in Unexpected Crossover; Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Missing From L’Oréal Ambassadors’ Lineup.

L’Oreal Breaks Silence on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes 2026 Absence

The controversy erupted after L’Oréal Paris shared a video of its Cannes headquarters at Le Martinez, showcasing its 2026 ambassador lineup. When fans noticed Rai Bachchan was not part of the visual display, the brand's Instagram comments were flooded with inquiries demanding her return.

L’Oréal Campaign Video for Cannes 2026 That Went Viral

Directly replying to a fan who stated they "don’t know L’Oréal without Aishwarya," the brand’s official account wrote: "A living legend, and she knows exactly what to do with that." To another concerned follower, the brand added: "Year after year, Cannes after Cannes, she never misses."

L’Oréal Reacts As Fans Question Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Absence From Cannes 2026

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

The brand's omission of Rai Bachchan from the initial physical posters sparked significant debate among global followers. Many argued that her two-decade-long association helped popularise the brand across the Asian continent. One fan commented that it was "too much" to exclude a "legend like Aishwarya" while highlighting newer faces.

Despite the reassurances from the brand, supporters have continued to push for visual representation, with many noting that "Cannes is known for Aishwarya." The actress first attended the festival in 2002 for Devdas and has been a L’Oréal ambassador since 2003, making her one of the most consistent and recognised figures on the French Riviera.

Two Decades of Red Carpet History

The 2026 absence from promotional banners marks a rare departure from the norm for Rai Bachchan. Over the last 23 years, her appearances have become a cornerstone of the festival's media coverage, moving from traditional Indian sarees to avant-garde global fashion. Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt Questions ‘Male-Centric’ Films in India, Faces Criticism Over Support for Husband Ranbir Kapoor’s Violent ‘Animal’.

While the brand’s statement that she "never misses" suggests she may still make a late-festival appearance, the current focus on newer ambassadors like Alia Bhatt and other global stars has highlighted a shifting marketing strategy. For now, the brand’s "living legend" tag serves to confirm that despite the poster controversy, the partnership remains a defining element of their Cannes legacy.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of L'Oreal ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 03:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).