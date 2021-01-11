Chandigarh, Jan 11 (PTI) Two more persons died due to coronavirus in Punjab, taking the toll to 5,447, while 202 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 1,69,225 on Monday, officials said.

There are 2,858 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of now, according to a medical bulletin.

Mohali reported 32 new cases, Amritsar 31 and Hoshiarpur 19, among the fresh cases witnessed in the state.

A total of 265 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the number of total recoveries to 1,60,920, as per the bulletin.

Eight critical patients are on ventilator support while 109 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 41,11,108 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. PTI CHS VSD

