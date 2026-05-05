India News | Punjab: Scooty Catches Fire Near BSF Chowk in Jalandhar

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], May 5 (ANI): A scooty caught fire near the BSF Chowk in Jalandhar on Tuesday, prompting an immediate response from local authorities. No injuries were reported.

Police Commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur confirmed that the fire broke out around 8 AM while the scooty was parked near the gate.

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"Our patrolling team was present at the time, and a scooty parked near the gate suddenly caught fire. Preliminary investigation suggests the vehicle belongs to a man who works in the area. We are in touch with the BSF and examining the incident from all angles," said Kaur.

The authorities are continuing their investigation, and further details are awaited as the cause of the fire remains unclear. (ANI)

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)