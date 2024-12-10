New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Punjab's Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Hardip Singh Mundian on Tuesday urged Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil to expedite the release of Rs 161 crore, the pending first instalment for the 2024-25 fiscal year under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

During a review meeting on the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), Mundian highlighted Punjab's commitment to ensuring a potable water supply and achieving Model Plus status for all villages under SBM (G).

Union Minister Patil assured priority action on the fund release while lauding Punjab's progress in rural sanitation and its Faecal Sludge Management (FSM) policy.

According to the official statement, "Punjab Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Hardip Singh Mundian on Tuesday urged Union Minister for Jal Shakti CR Patil to release the pending first instalment of Rs 161 crore for the financial year 2024-25 under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) to further enhance the implementation of the scheme in Punjab. He received the assurance that this would be released on priority."

"Participating in a meeting to review the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) scheme, Mundian said it was imperative to ensure that residents of the state receive a regular supply of potable drinking water. He highlighted that Punjab has made remarkable progress in attaining Open Defecation Free (ODF) status in rural areas. The Cabinet Minister further emphasized that the state has formulated a Faecal Sludge Management (FSM) policy," the release added.

Additionally, it stated, "Principal Secretary Water Supply and Sanitation Nilkanth S. Avhad and Mission Director Amit Talwar were also present in the meeting."

Mundian stated that the state intends to achieve Model Plus status under SBM (G) for all villages in Punjab on priority, for the well-being of various sections of society, the release noted.

Further, it mentioned, Mundian said that Gram Panchayats have been reconstituted in the state following the recent elections, adding that substantial advancements will be made in the next three months, highlighting the state's commitment to making further progress in SBM (G)."

Meanwhile, the Union Minister complimented Punjab for its significant achievements in various parameters of SBM (G) in rural areas. He also appreciated the formulation of the Faecal Sludge Management (FSM) policy by the state, the statement said. (ANI)

