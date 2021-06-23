Chandigarh, Jun 23 (PTI) Punjab on Wednesday registered 496 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the infection tally to 5,93,572, while 22 more fatalities pushed the toll to 15,923, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases dropped to 5,641 from 5,968 on Tuesday.

The fresh deaths were reported from several districts including Amritsar, Barnala, Bathinda, Faridkot, Gurdaspur, and Ludhiana.

Bathinda reported 59 new infections, followed by 52 in Jalandhar and 50 in Ludhiana.

The state's positivity rate stood at 0.87 per cent.

With 801 recoveries from the infection, the recovery count reached 5,72,008 as per the bulletin.

There are 157 critical patients who are on ventilator support, 419 other critical patients and 1,804 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,05,58,558 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported 43 cases, taking the infection tally to 61,520, according to the medical bulletin.

With one more death, the toll reached 807.

The number of active cases dropped to 267, as per the bulletin.

With 63 patients being discharged after they recovered from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 60,446, as per the bulletin.

A total of 5,55,785 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 4,93,012 tested negative while reports of 21 samples were awaited, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)