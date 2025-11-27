Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 26 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday announced new constituency incharges for multiple assembly segments across Patiala, Sangrur and Moga districts. Additionally, a four-member committee has been formed for the Sunam constituency to streamline organisational work.

Issuing an official statement from the party headquarters, Badal informed that Surjit Singh Gadha has been appointed as the constituency incharge for SGPC Rajpura. At the same time, Youth Akali Dal president Sarabjit Singh Jhinjar will take charge of Ghanour. Jagmeet Singh Hariau has been given responsibility for the Samana segment.

In Sangrur district, Ranjit Singh Randhawa Katron has been appointed as constituency incharge for Dhuri, whereas in Moga district, Rajwinder Singh Dharmkot will oversee the Nihal Singh Wala (SC) segment.

Badal further said that to ensure smooth functioning of party affairs in the Sunam (Patiala) assembly segment, a four-member committee has been constituted, comprising Krishan Singh Kamboj, Faujinder Singh Mukmailpur, Rajinder Singh Virk and Jaspal Singh Bittu Chattha.

He also informed that NK Sharma has been appointed as an observer for the upcoming Block Samiti and Zila Parishad elections in the Patiala and Mohali districts. Sharma will shortlist candidates after consultations with local leaders and coordinate the election campaign in both districts.

Similarly, Kamal Chetli has been named observer for the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district, while former MLA Ranjit Singh Dhillon will serve as observer for the Dakhna and Gill (SC) segments. They will work with local leadership to finalise candidates for the Block Samiti and Zila Parishad polls and spearhead the campaign. (ANI)

