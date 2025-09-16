Patiala (Punjab) [India], September 16 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse along with former Union Minister Preneet Kaur, visited the flood-affected areas of Samana and Sanaur constituencies on Tuesday to review the situation on the ground and interact with affected families.

According to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the visit covered Dudhan Gujran, Budhmor, Mehmoodpur, Jalan Kheri, Sassi Gujran, and Dharamheri - villages severely impacted by flooding caused by the Tangri, Markanda, and Ghaggar rivers.

During the review, the Minister directed the district administration to prepare a comprehensive damage report so that timely compensation can be extended. Farmers highlighted their demands for desilting of rivers, permanent embankments, and urgent repair of the Patiala-Pehowa road, which is a crucial lifeline to Kurukshetra.

Khadse assured that these matters would be taken up with the Prime Minister's Office, the Central Water Commission, and the Ministry of Road Transport, ensuring both immediate relief and long-term flood prevention measures.

Former Union Minister Preneet Kaur recalled that Patiala had also faced similar devastation in 2023 and emphasized the urgent need for coordinated inter-state solutions involving Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. She noted that the Prime Minister has directed all Union Ministers of State to conduct ground assessments across Punjab, reflecting the Centre's seriousness in addressing the crisis.

Both leaders expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his continuous guidance and support, ensuring timely relief to families and long-term strategies for resilience.

The visit concluded at Dharamheri village, where farmers had been protesting over the Hansi-Butana canal issue. Following the assurances given by both leaders, the farmers called off their protest, acknowledging the Centre's commitment to addressing their concerns.

Local leaders, including District President Jaspal Singh Gagroli, Harmesh Goyal, Sanaur Incharge Vikram Inderjit Singh Chahal, and Samana Incharge Surinder Singh Kherki, were also present during the visit. (ANI)

