Chandigarh, (Punjab) [India], August 5 (ANI): Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Saturday nabbed an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in Ferozepur district for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000.

The VB spokesperson said, "A team of VB laid a trap and arrested the accused ASI Harjinder Singh while accepting Rs 20,000 from the complainant Harpreet Singh in the presence of official witnesses."

Divulging the details here today, an official spokesperson of the VB said that the accused ASI was demanding the bribe for not taking action against Harpreet in a complaint filed by Gurmail Kaur resident of the village Mahianwala village. The complainant also claimed that ASI Harjinder Singh took Rs 3000 from him on August 4 and now he was demanding Rs 20,000 more as a bribe.

The complainant also produced a call recording in this regard, the spokesperson said.

In this regard, an FIR under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against ASI Harjinder Singh at Police Station VB, Ferozepur Range. (ANI)

