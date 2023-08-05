Kolkata, August 5: With his lung infection having completely cured, intravenous antibiotics have been completely stopped for former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee since Saturday, hospital sources said. Although the medical board examining the former Chief Minister was supposed to take a decision on his discharge on Saturday, the board members finally decided to keep him under observation for two more days before finally deciding on Monday.

According to the evening medical bulletin released by the hospital on Saturday, although the IV antibiotics have been stopped, the former Chief Minister is kept under conservative medical management, physiotherapy and lung rehabilitation. Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee Health Update: Former West Bengal CM Remains on Intermittent Non-Invasive Ventilator Support.

"He is on Ryles tube feeding and swallow assessment is being done. His overall clinical status remains stable," it said. A medical board member said that since Bhattacharjee is having a loss of appetite, the dependence on Ryles tube for the purpose of feeding is continuing.

On Saturday, CPI-M politburo member Dr Suryankanta Mishra, who is himself a qualified medical practitioner and the party’s state secretary in West Bengal Mohd Salim went to the hospital to meet the former Chief Minister. Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee Health Update: Former West Bengal CM Is Alert and Speaking to Doctors and Visitors, Says Kolkata Hospital.

"He is in a much better medical condition now. He is replying favourably to the ongoing treatment. Much of the crisis has been resolved. I had spoken to him. I wish he will get completely cured soon,” Mishra told newspersons while leaving the hospital.

Salim said that the medical board members are also confident of his early recovery. "The decision on his date of release from the hospital will be taken by the hospital authorities on Monday," he added.

